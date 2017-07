Every pattern is an obstacle to new patterns, to the extent that the first pattern is inflexible…To make progress, individual originality must be able to express itself. In order that the originality of the idealist whose dreams transcend his century may find expression, it is necessary that the originality of the criminal, who is below the level of his time, shall also be possible. One does not occur without the other.

—Émile Durkheim, The Rules of Sociological Method