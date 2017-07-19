Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

To get full use of [a] library…there should be someone deputed to watch the whole of current literature for items which might be relevant to the work of the laboratory, and to be able to indicate without loss of time where such items are likely to be found…It is a strange but indubitable fact that it is extremely easy for scientific workers to forget the work they themselves have done in the past.

John Desmond Bernal, The Social Function of Science

