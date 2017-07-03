Quote of the Day
If an image, looked at by itself, expresses something sharply, if it involves an interpretation, it will not be transformed on contact with other images. The other images will have no power over it, and it will have no power over the other images…A system does not regulate everything. It is a bait for something.
—Robert Bresson, Notes on the Cinematograph
