Thinking fast and slow

When I design, I am both very slow and very fast. Ideas can take up to thirty years to mature, but when I come to draw them they never take more than three minutes to complete. After that it becomes boring. I always work alone in the middle of nowhere. I have a collection of secret places…My office is always in my bedroom and my desk always faces a view of nature. I try to wake up in time for sunrise, and after some cereal for breakfast I work out a little, take a nap, and then start work. Sometimes I have a project to complete; at other times I have something in my head that I want to put on paper. When it is done I send the drawing immediately to the client…I am a slow, vicious strategist.

—Philippe Starck, Subverchic Design