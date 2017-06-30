Quote of the Day

My sketches…are very free and expressive, yet pretty well-informed in terms of scale. I’m sketching with information…It’s not just arbitrary. It comes out of a brain informed about the program, the scale, the size. It’s hard to say all these important things are in it, but they are. Something’s informing this hand to move like that. It doesn’t just happen. There’s a relevance to the images, and I start building on that.

—Frank Gehry, Conversations with Frank Gehry