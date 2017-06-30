Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

with one comment

My sketches…are very free and expressive, yet pretty well-informed in terms of scale. I’m sketching with information…It’s not just arbitrary. It comes out of a brain informed about the program, the scale, the size. It’s hard to say all these important things are in it, but they are. Something’s informing this hand to move like that. It doesn’t just happen. There’s a relevance to the images, and I start building on that.

Frank Gehry, Conversations with Frank Gehry

Written by nevalalee

June 30, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

One Response

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. When we look closely at the work of great masters like Cézane, DaVinci there’s a remnants of sketches lines that are not covered by paint that we see through, and even though it is briefly drawn in sketchbooks, the pressure on lines show enough informations that makes the sketches stand by themselves as a complete masterpiece, and it’s not strange to art, it is easily understood that an architect of great renowned talent as Frank Gehry, looks for artists of diverse fields to associate their own work in to his mega projects.
    Thank you Mr. Nevala-Lee for sharing your Quote with us

    Kalimelo

    June 30, 2017 at 12:23 pm


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: