Quote of the Day
My sketches…are very free and expressive, yet pretty well-informed in terms of scale. I’m sketching with information…It’s not just arbitrary. It comes out of a brain informed about the program, the scale, the size. It’s hard to say all these important things are in it, but they are. Something’s informing this hand to move like that. It doesn’t just happen. There’s a relevance to the images, and I start building on that.
When we look closely at the work of great masters like Cézane, DaVinci there’s a remnants of sketches lines that are not covered by paint that we see through, and even though it is briefly drawn in sketchbooks, the pressure on lines show enough informations that makes the sketches stand by themselves as a complete masterpiece, and it’s not strange to art, it is easily understood that an architect of great renowned talent as Frank Gehry, looks for artists of diverse fields to associate their own work in to his mega projects.
Thank you Mr. Nevala-Lee for sharing your Quote with us
Kalimelo
June 30, 2017 at 12:23 pm