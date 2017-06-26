Quote of the Day

Often, as I listen to students as they discuss art and science, I am startled to see that the “science” they speak of and the world of science in which I live are different things. The science that they speak of is the science of cold newsprint, the crater-marked logical core, the page that dares not be wrong, the monstrosity of machines, grotesque deifications of men who have dropped God, the small pieces of temples whose plans have been lost and are not desired, bids for power by the bribe of power secretly held and not understood…The creative scientist lives in the “the wildness of logic” where reason is the handmaiden and not the master. I shun all monuments that are coldly legible.

—Marston Morse, in Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists