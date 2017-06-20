Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

I think a lot about the shape of the composition on the canvas and how the whole thing sits. There are specific formats I work on and they allow me to do different things, for instance, place the head in a space or position it a certain way. Or I decide how much of the body, how much information, is there: there’s the standing figure, the long canvas, and then there is this slightly-off square. I’ve never managed to work on a perfect square. Every working day starts with a different problem or a different set of problems, or maybe it’s a series of works that all address a similar problem. There are things that recur, a language develops there.

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, in an interview with Naomi Beckwith

Written by nevalalee

June 20, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: