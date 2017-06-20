Quote of the Day

I think a lot about the shape of the composition on the canvas and how the whole thing sits. There are specific formats I work on and they allow me to do different things, for instance, place the head in a space or position it a certain way. Or I decide how much of the body, how much information, is there: there’s the standing figure, the long canvas, and then there is this slightly-off square. I’ve never managed to work on a perfect square. Every working day starts with a different problem or a different set of problems, or maybe it’s a series of works that all address a similar problem. There are things that recur, a language develops there.

—Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, in an interview with Naomi Beckwith