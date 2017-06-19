Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

My greatest concern was what to call [the uncertainty function]. I thought of calling it “information,” but the word was overly used, so I decided to call it “uncertainty.” When I discussed it with John von Neumann, he had a better idea. Von Neumann told me, “You should call it entropy, for two reasons. In the first place your uncertainty function has been used in statistical mechanics under that name, so it already has a name. In the second place, and more important, no one really knows what entropy really is, so in a debate you will always have the advantage.”

Claude Shannon, to Scientific American

Written by nevalalee

June 19, 2017 at 7:30 am

  1. truly said!

    mia_haider

    June 19, 2017 at 8:13 am


