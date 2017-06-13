Quote of the Day

In dealing with mathematical problems, specialization plays, as I believe, a still more important part than generalization. Perhaps in most cases where we unsuccessfully seek the answer to a question, the cause of the failure lies in the fact that problems simpler and easier than the one in hand have been either incompletely solved, or not solved at all. Everything depends, then, on finding those easier problems and on solving them by means of devices as perfect as possible and of concepts capable of generalization. This rule is one of the most important levers for overcoming mathematical difficulties; and it seems to me that it is used almost always, though perhaps unconsciously.

—David Hilbert, “Mathematical Problems”