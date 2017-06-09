Quote of the Day

In forming your plan for your future you need to distinguish three different questions: What is possible? What is likely to happen? What is desirable to have happen? In a sense the first is science—what is possible. The second is engineering—what are human factors which choose the one future that does happen from the ensemble of all possible futures. The third is ethics, morals, or whatever other word you wish to apply to value judgments. It is important to examine all three questions, and insofar as the second differs from the third, you will probably have an idea of how to alter things to make the more desirable future occur, rather than let the inevitable happen and suffer the consequences.

—Richard Hamming, The Art of Doing Science and Engineering