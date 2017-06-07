Alec Nevala-Lee

Quote of the Day

The maladies which result [from intellectual stagnation] may be called cookbookery and mathematistry. The symptoms of the former are a tendency to force all problems into the molds of one or two routine techniques, insufficient thought being given to the real objectives of the investigation or to the relevance of the assumptions implied by the imposed methods…Mathematistry is characterized by development of theory for theory’s sake, which, since it seldom touches down with practice, has a tendency to redefine the problem rather than solve it.

George E.P. Box, “Science and Statistics”

