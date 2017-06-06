Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

I have received a question I have expected: “Don’t you deal with accidents?” Yes, I deal with accidents…and I admit it, too. But I like to have them under my command and not sign them because they are accidents. If it remains only accident, then sign it “accident” or “fate” or “the Lord,” whatever you prefer. It’s not you because you have not visioned it. You see, visual formulation deals with vision, visual information and visual reaction. So I speak differently from all those who deliver themselves to uncontrolled accidents.

Josef Albers, in an oral history interview for the Archives of American Art

