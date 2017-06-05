Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

There exists in all the arts what we may call rationalism in the etymological sense: the search for proportion. The artist has always called upon it out of necessity. The rules of construction have varied widely over the centuries, but there have always been rules in every epoch because of the necessity of making oneself understood…Now everything that is [a] rule or repeated constraint is part of the mental machine. A little “imaginary machine,” Philippot would have said—a choice, a set of decisions. A musical work can be analyzed as a multitude of mental machines.

Iannis Xenakis, Formalized Music

Written by nevalalee

June 5, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with , ,

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: