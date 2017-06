The sculptures of Michelangelo are completed acts that endure. There was a time when they did not exist. Between their nonexistence and existence lies the creative act, which cannot be understood as a submission to the “wave of the future.” The creative act is associated with a feeling of freedom that is, in turn, born in the struggle against an apparently invincible resistance. Whoever truly creates is alone.

—Czesław Miłosz, The Captive Mind