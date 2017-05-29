Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

In the summer of 1937, I played the Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto at what was then called the Rosebowl Concerts, in Portland, Oregon. The conductor was Basil Cameron. Before the concert he carefully instructed me about doing something special onstage at the end of the second movement…Basil Cameron said to me: “You know, Isaac, let me tell you how to make a success today and in your future years. When you come to this part, look up toward the heavens as if you were playing to the angels, and the whole audience will applaud.” I don’t recall if I looked up appropriately, but I do remember the advice.

Isaac Stern and Chaim Potok, My First 79 Years

May 29, 2017

