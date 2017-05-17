Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
For precocity some great price is always demanded sooner or later in life.
—Margaret Fuller, Art, Literature, and the Drama
Written by nevalalee
May 17, 2017 at 7:30 am
Posted in Quote of the Day
Tagged with Art Literature and the Drama, Margaret Fuller
