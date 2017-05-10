Quote of the Day

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.
I have no ideas before I write a play. I have them when I have finished it.
—Eugène Ionesco, Notes and Counter-Notes
wow… nice.. :-)
Eklavya Singh
May 10, 2017 at 8:12 am
