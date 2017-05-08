Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

leave a comment »

Since these mysteries are beyond me, let us pretend to be the organizers of them.

Jean Cocteau, The Wedding Party on the Eiffel Tower

Written by nevalalee

May 8, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Quote of the Day

Tagged with ,

«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: