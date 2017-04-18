Quote of the Day

Alec Nevala-Lee

I do not think of my relatives, friends, neighbors, colleagues, acquaintances, as masses; we none of us can or do. The masses are always the others, whom we don’t know, and can’t know. Yet now, in our kind of society, we see those others regularly, in their myriad variations, stand, physically, beside them. They are here and we are here with them. And that we are with them is of course the whole point. To the other people, we also are masses. Masses are other people.

Raymond Williams, Culture and Society

