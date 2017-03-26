The whole and the good

The task of maintaining oneself as a locus for the free resolution of conflicting responses will make a far greater demand upon one’s “moral” energy than any that has been made before. For the good person to realize that it is better to be whole than to be good is to enter on a straight and narrow path compared to which one’s previous rectitude was flowery license. To have no more responsibility for oneself is to become incessantly responsible; and from the place where that paradox has meaning it is easy to discern that what is called “moral responsibility” is only a somewhat crooked expedient for avoiding all real responsibility whatever.

—John Middleton Murry, God: An Introduction to the Science of Metabiology