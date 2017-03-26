The whole and the good
The task of maintaining oneself as a locus for the free resolution of conflicting responses will make a far greater demand upon one’s “moral” energy than any that has been made before. For the good person to realize that it is better to be whole than to be good is to enter on a straight and narrow path compared to which one’s previous rectitude was flowery license. To have no more responsibility for oneself is to become incessantly responsible; and from the place where that paradox has meaning it is easy to discern that what is called “moral responsibility” is only a somewhat crooked expedient for avoiding all real responsibility whatever.
—John Middleton Murry, God: An Introduction to the Science of Metabiology
Written by nevalalee
March 26, 2017 at 7:30 am
Posted in Quote of the Day
Tagged with God: An Introduction to the Science of Metabiology, John Middleton Murry
Leave a Reply