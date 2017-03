I was attacked for my utterly unwarrantable assumption that a man’s life and his work are interrelated—an assumption which has been made by Milton and Wordsworth, by Tolstoy and Dickens, and in short by every imaginative writer who has expressed an opinion on the matter, but which continues to be stigmatized as unimaginative by the academic critic, for whom the imaginative faculty appears to be a kind of conjuring trick, blessedly unrelated to human experience.

—Hugh Kingsmill, The Progress of a Biographer