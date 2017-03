I take a lot of notes. I start revising after the first drafts…Perhaps after this process, the poem will turn out to be a vehicle by which means life has reached some order, or perhaps it suggests there can be an arrival at some kind or degree of order. [Maybe] not. It’s not mechanical…I write my poems on scraps of paper because I want to carry them in my address book. I’m likely to read them at a moment’s notice.

—Gwendolyn Brooks, in Conversations with Gwendolyn Brooks