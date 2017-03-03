Quote of the Day

Going to auto body school could be said to be as close to commercial art as I ever got. I was the only woman among two hundred and fifty men, all of whom were preparing to work in commercial painting jobs. It was my first exposure to the idea that art making involved making objects, which was not stressed at all in art school; at that time, it was all about personal expression. In addition to a respect for the craft of making art, I learned other lessons at auto body school—the most important, something that my painting teacher told me…He said: “Judy, there is no such thing as perfection. There is only the illusion of perfection.” Words that profoundly shaped my art practice, in which the simplicity of my images belie the complexity of my process.

—Judy Chicago, in an interview with Tate Modern