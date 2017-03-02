Alec Nevala-Lee

Thoughts on art, creativity, and the writing life.

Quote of the Day

with one comment

Grace Paley

Have a low overhead. Don’t live with anybody who doesn’t support your work…Keep a paper and pencil in your pocket at all times, especially if you’re a poet. But even if you’re a prose writer, you have to write things down when they come to you, or you lose them, and they’re gone forever. Of course, most of them are stupid, so it doesn’t matter. But in case they’re the thing that solves the problem for the story or the poem or whatever, you’d better keep a pencil and a paper in your pocket. I gave this big advice in a talk, and then about three hours later I told a student I really liked his work and asked how I could get in touch with him. He said he would give me his name and address. I looked in my pocket, and I didn’t have any pencil or paper.

Grace Paley, to Poets & Writers

Written by nevalalee

March 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

Posted in Uncategorized

Tagged with ,

«
»

One Response

Subscribe to comments with RSS.

  1. I really loved this! So happy I followed you haha

    Lina Lora Prosser

    March 2, 2017 at 8:47 am


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: